Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tyrese Haliburton Made NBA History With Elite 20-20 Performance vs. Bulls

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:32 a.m.

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton almost didn’t suit up on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls due to soreness in his lower back, but he went through warmups and was able to take the court.

The Pacers will be thankful he did, as the All-Star point guard made NBA history with a dominant performance.

Haliburton became the first player since the three-point line was introduced in 1979-80 to record 20+ points, 20+ assists, and five or more three-pointers in a single game.

The 23-year-old recorded 21 points, 20 assists, and zero turnovers in what was a near-perfect game against the Bulls. He is the first player since Chris Paul in 2016 to have a 20-20 game without recording a single turnover. He and Paul are the only two players in league history to accomplish the feat.

Tyrese Haliburton also becomes the first player since 1979-80 (when the three-pointer was first adopted) to record 20+ PTS, 20+ AST and 5+ 3PM in a game. https://t.co/tiyrF00MQA pic.twitter.com/dmv3zkJC8c

— NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 29, 2023

Haliburton’s 20 assists were a career high, and he furthered his grasp on the league lead in the category on Thursday. He entered the game averaging 12.4 assists per game, and now has eight games with 15+ dimes this season. 

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle addressed the performance from Haliburton after the game, as well as his pregame questionable tag, indicating he was surprised the star guard was even available.

After Tyrese Haliburton’s 21-point, 20-assist, zero turnover performance in Indiana’s win at Chicago tonight, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Halliburton almost did not play.

“I was surprised that he played based on how he was presenting this morning,” Carlisle said. pic.twitter.com/7fr1NcJZfX

— Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) December 29, 2023

“Congratulations to him, that’s an amazing feat,” Carlisle said of Haliburton becoming the second Pacers player in history with a 20-20 game. 

“I was surprised he played based on how he was presenting this morning ... obviously he did well,” he added.

