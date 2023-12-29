If you’re stuck on today’s Wordle answer, we’re here to help—but beware of spoilers for Wordle 923 ahead.

Let's start with a few hints.

Related: ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Friday, December 29

How many vowels are in today's Wordle?

There is only one vowel out of the five letters in the word today.

What kind of letter does today's Wordle start with?

Today's Wordle begins with a consonant.

Are there any double letters?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Can you give another hint about today's Wordle?

It refers to the general age of someone.

OK, that's it for hints—I don't want to totally give it away before revealing the answer!



Related: 16 Games Like Wordle To Give You Your Word Game Fix More Than Once Every 24 Hours



We'll have the answer below this friendly reminder of how to play the game.



SPOILERS BELOW—do not scroll any further if you don't want the answer revealed.

How to play Wordle The New York Times

Today's Wordle Answer for #923 on Friday, December 29, 2023

Today's Wordle answer on Friday, December 29, 2023, is CHILD.



How'd you do?



Next: Catch up on other Wordle answers from this week.