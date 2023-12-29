This wet-dry vacuum shoppers say works '1,000 times better than Dyson' is over $210 off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Instead of spending money on multiple cleaning machines that take up tons of space in your storage closet, consider an all-in-one wet-dry vacuum that’s built to tackle all sorts of messes.

Right now, you can score the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max on mega sale for just $200, a 51% discount from its original $412 price at Amazon. It’s no wonder over 10,000 of them have sold in the past 30 days alone; people are rushing to buy it while it’s significantly marked down.

The Bissell wet-dry vacuum features a cordless design that runs for up to 30 minutes on a single charge and allows you to clean without getting tangled or having to stop to find a new outlet. It comes complete with a replacement brush roll, two types of cleaners, a washable filter, and a self-cleaning docking and charging station. The fact that this entire package is selling for just $200 is a steal, considering single bottles of each cleaner cost over $20 on their own.

This vacuum works well on hard floors and carpets, and the best part is it doubles as a mop, so you can get a good clean with one machine. It shouldn’t be a surprise that it’s among the top 10 products in Amazon’s stick vacuums & electric brooms category either.

Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max All-in-One Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $200 (was $412) at Amazon

It uses a powerful motor to provide ample suction in vacuum mode for picking up dirt, hair, and debris from all floor types. The brush roll spins at a fast pace and has long bristles that dig into low-pile carpets. When in mopping mode, it’s used to wipe away stubborn stains from hard floors. You can easily switch between the two cleaning modes with the touch of a button.

The flat sides of the swivel head are great for edge-to-edge cleaning, which means nothing is missed, and it’s easier to squeeze it into tight spaces or move between furniture. With a 28-oz water tank and an 18.6-oz dirt tank with a pet hair strainer, this cleaning machine is ideal for spaces big and small.

Once the job is done or when it’s time for a recharge, the docking station self-cleans the machine to ensure it’s ready for its next session while automatically topping off the battery. This helps keep it in working condition for longer and prevents clogging. We also recommend washing the reusable filter at least once every three months to keep it clean. You can even use the companion Bissell Connect app (for Android and iOS) to receive alerts, view maintenance tracking, see helpful tips, and re-order cleaning solutions.

This vacuum and mop combo has earned five stars from over 5,400 Amazon shoppers who rave about its performance. One person said, “it will be the best investment you will make as far as cleaning products.”

“This made my rugs look like new and I tested it on my carpet to see what it would do and it worked amazingly,” another reviewer wrote. “It vacuums 1,000 times better than my Dyson and no head changes needed. The battery lasted longer than my Dyson as well (it has never died so I don’t know how close/past 30 minutes it will go).”

Simply, now is the time to buy the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max Wet-Dry Vacuum while it’s just $200, which is by far the lowest price it has ever been, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel.