Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

The Pop-Tarts Bowl Strapped a Camera to the Dog That Retrieves the Kicking Tee and Fans Loved It

Tyler Lauletta
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 2:23 a.m.

The first edition of the Pop-Tarts Bowl had plenty to love.

There were mascot antics. There were Pop-Tarts. There was even a pretty good game of football between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats. There was even a fake punt that went for a touchdown!

But one star shone brighter than the rest, and no, it was not the Pop-Tart mascot, as endearing as they were.

The true star of the show was the tee retrieval dog, Ripkin.

After kickoffs, the adorable pooch sprinted out onto the field to return the kicking tee back to the sidelines. One ingenious producer had the idea to strap a camera to Ripkin, giving fans at home the best angle of the night.

pic.twitter.com/jYaCQ3uUnr

— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 29, 2023

Fans following the action at home loved the dog’s effort.

We love doggo cam

— Nick Martin (@themicknartin) December 29, 2023

Ripken is da goat 🐐

— Short Sternum Steve (@SternumSteve) December 29, 2023

Welp, now both my dogs want his jersey https://t.co/AHxE0fWCV6

— Ravi Mahapatra (@doctor_rpm) December 29, 2023

I could watch this clip all night…ngl https://t.co/loe6OqjK8t

— ScottyP (@stades44) December 29, 2023

Good dog.

