The 10 Best Trader Joe's Finds of 2023

It's no secret that Trader Joe's is the place to be when it comes to exclusive finds. Consistently stocking their shelves with items only available at their stores, it's hard to visit any location and walk out with only what you came for. While the list of items released this year were more than plentiful, we were able to narrow down the list of the best Trader Joe's finds of 2023, so you know what else to add to your cart (if they're still around) during your next visit.

This list, though filled with a number of amazing finds, is not indicative of the only great finds of the year—or those to come. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled when you head to TJ's for your next grocery haul; you never know what you'll find!

1. Baked Pizza Flavored Pillow Crisp

Highly anticipated after its fall debut, the Trader Joe’s Baked Pizza Flavored Pillow Crisp was a pizza lover's dream this year. Set at a price point of $1.99, the flavorful and lightweight snack made the perfect chomp for anyone who needed a little 'za without all the guilt attached.

2. Boozy Macarons

Trader Joe's Boozy Macarons Trader Joe&aposs

This delightful holiday indulgence caused a stir among shoppers this year and it was easy to see why. Priced at $5.99, the full-flavored and rich Boozy Macarons cookies had customers anxiously awaiting their return to the shelves. Representing a fantastic find this holiday season, these grown-up treats offered a burst of flavor that perfectly complemented the festive spirit.

3. Cutwater Peppermint White Russian

If you were looking to elevate your holiday celebrations this year, the limited-edition Cutwater Peppermint White Russian was the way to do it. Boasting a festive 13 percent ABV. this spirited delight can be enjoyed individually or in a convenient 4-pack.

4. Kimbap

When this product landed on the shelves of Trader Joe’s, fans went absolutely wild. Taking a veggie-forward approach, Trader Joe’s' Kimbap—which is made in Korea—includes a variety of sautéed greens, crunchy root vegetables, crisp pickles and braised tofu. Available at an enticing price point of $3.99, this is one item that offered a burst of diverse flavors in every bite.

5. Portuguese Flor de Sal

Harvested from the coastal salt pans of Portugal, the exquisite Portuguese Flor de Sal was another item fans couldn't seem to keep their hands off of. This delicate sea salt enhances the flavors of your dishes in a unique way and is ideal as a finishing touch for both savory and sweet creations. Portuguese Flor de Sal particularly shines when sprinkled over a perfectly grilled steak or used to elevate the richness of a decadent chocolate dessert, and at just $4.99. it's one item you'll want to keep grabbing every time you pop by TJ's.

6. Shrimp Pouches of many colors

A delightful seafood option that comes at a fantastic price of $4.99, the Shrimp Pouches of Many Colors is bursting with a spectrum of natural flavors. Not only are they a feast for the senses, but also a wholesome choice as they are crafted without any artificial additives.

7. Teeny Tiny Apple Pies

Customers were savoring the sweetness of the season with the Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Apple Pies this year, and we totally understand why. A delightful treat priced at just $4.99, each petite pie packs a punch of flavor while keeping it light on the calorie scale. These perfectly portioned apple pies offered up a guilt-free indulgence, making them the ideal go-to dessert for those craving a taste of autumn.

8. Daily Facial Sunscreen

Daily Facial Sunscreen Trader Joe&aposs

This daily defense against harmful UV rays not only shields your skin, but also ensures a lightweight and comfortable wear throughout the day. Embrace the glow of sun-kissed days with confidence, knowing that the Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen offers effective protection without breaking the bank.

9. Honeycrisp Apple Scented Candle

Honeycrisp Apple Scented Candle Kelsey Brown

Shoppers were transforming their spaces into a fragrant haven with TJ's limited-edition Honeycrisp Apple scented candle. A steal at just $3.99, this aromatic gem not only came at an affordable price, but also filled up your home with the irresistible and comforting scent of sweet Honeycrisp apples.

10. Cinnamon Bun Non-Dairy Oat Creamer

Cinnamon Bun Non-Dairy Oat Creamer Trader Joe&aposs

Elevating your morning routine couldn't have been easier this year with the new limited-edition Cinnamon Bun Non-Dairy Oat Creamer. Coming in an delightful price of just $1.99, this budget-friendly, dairy-free creamer brought a decadent touch to your coffee or tea, allowing you to enjoy the rich, comforting taste of cinnamon buns without in every sip.

