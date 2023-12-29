OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Stocks end 2023 with big gains

Charley Blaine
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 9:21 p.m.

No one expected a boffo year for stocks, but it came anyway. 

The only disappointment, if one can call it that, was that the Standard & Poor's 500 Index  (^IN) - Get Free Report came within points of setting a new all-time closing high but missed as the major averages all drifted lower. 

Even bitcoin had a big year. It did slip on day, and was trading at $41,955 just before 4 p.m. ET, down $463 on the day and down 5.6% since an early December peak. But the cryptocurrency is still up nearly 154% on the year. 

The S&P 500 was off 14 points, or 0.3%, at 4,770. The Dow Jones industrials  (^DJI) - Get Free Report were down 21 points, or 0.05%, to 37,689. The Nasdaq Composite Index  (^COMPX) - Get Free Report slipped 84 points, or 0.5%, to 15,011. 

For the year, the S&P 500 was up more than 24%, its best showing since 2021. The Dow gained 13.7% on the year, up from an 8.6% decline in the 2022 down year. The Nasdaq soared 44%, its best showing since 2020. 

The market's big showing was a surprise to a year that opened on a gloomy note with high interest rates depressing sentiment. But the Federal Reserve stopped raising interest after a small increase in July, and Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the Central Bank would start cutting its key rate in 2024.

Even before Powell's comments at the Fed's December meeting, a powerful rally erupted after the 10-year Treasury note briefly hit 5% in October and started to fall back. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State