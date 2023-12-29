Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Share Somber Moment on Bench After Warriors’ Ugly Loss
Times are tough at Chase Center.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a rough Thursday night against the Miami Heat, falling 114–102 to slip back under .500 on the season (15–16).
Curry was held to just 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting in 32 minutes. No other Warriors player outscored him, including Klay Thompson, who logged 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting.
After the game, Curry and Thompson were spotted on Golden State’s bench looking dejected. Curry sat with a towel covering his face while Thompson stared into space.
December 29, 2023
Eventually, Curry got up and walked into the locker room.
The Warriors have been a streaky team this year, starting 6–2 before undergoing a six-game skid and later a five-game winning streak.
Curry and Thompson are tasked with making sure the Warriors’ current two-game losing streak doesn’t turn into another damaging drought to their championship aspirations.
Golden State returns to action Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.
