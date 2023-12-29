Stat Comparison Between Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson Magnifies Epic Salary Discrepancy

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is the story of the NFL right now, as he went from couch to gridiron in leading the Browns to the playoffs. Flacco has played in five games this year since signing with Cleveland as a free agent, registering a 4-1 record and stabilizing the quarterback position for the team.

Flacco replaced Deshaun Watson, who was supposed to be the center of the Browns offense but was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury.

In light of Flacco’s career renaissance, it’s interesting to compare his recent performances to those of Watson. As it turns out, Flacco has been the better performer since the start of last season.

Over the past two years, in 10 total games with the Browns and New York Jets, Flacco boasts 18 touchdowns and 2,667 passing yards, while Watson has 14 touchdowns and 2,217 yards in 12 games with Cleveland since the start of the 2022 season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has been a revelation for the team during its playoff push. Troy Taormina&solUSA Today network

What makes Flacco’s performance even more notable is the difference in salaries between him and Watson. While Watson is in year two of a five-year, $230 million contract, Flacco has a $1.8 million base salary this year with incentives based on his success. Flacco makes an extra $75,000 for each regular-season win, totaling $300,000 for his four wins with the team, and the incentives increase for playoff victories.

In total, Flacco can earn $3.75 million in postseason incentives if he can lead the Browns to a Super Bowl title.