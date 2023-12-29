OFFERS
Stanford Tree Pens Thoughtful Message After Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Is Devoured

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 7:15 p.m.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl has been one of the highlights of bowl season thus far, as the game included an edible Pop-Tart mascot for the winners to eat. After Kansas State defeated North Carolina State on Thursday night, the Wildcats ate the mascot in a surreal postgame ceremony.

Although the scene entertained college football fans everywhere, it was difficult for mascots around the country to watch. In particular, the Stanford Tree took it hard, calling the Pop-Tarts mascot a “mentor” while mourning the loss on social media.

“I find solace in knowing that—in being eaten—you achieved your most precious goal,” the Tree wrote. “This loss is bitter and sweet, sugary and tart. Just like you.”

RIP to my dear friend and mentor, the @PopTartsBowl Mascot.

I find solace in knowing that—in being eaten—you achieved your most precious goal.

This loss is bitter and sweet, sugary and tart. Just like you 💔😫

🙏 Leviticus 26:29 🙏

— Stanford Tree 🌲 (@DaStanfordTree) December 29, 2023

The famed Cardinal mascot ended the post with a Bible verse, Leviticus 26:29, a perfect choice to honor its Pop-Tarts colleague.

“You will eat the flesh of your sons and the flesh of your daughters,” the passage says. 

Bowl season is all about the ridiculousness sponsor celebrations, and Pop-Tarts successfully executed the promotion of the year.

