Santa visits Williams Recreation Center

Santa makes an appearance at the 2023 Williams Recreation Center Santaland event Nov. 26. Several hundred local and visiting children came to see Santa. First Baptist Church donated hats, scarves and gloves for the children. (Photos/Williams Rec Center)

