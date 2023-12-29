OFFERS
Ryan Fitzpatrick Tweaks Aaron Rodgers by Revealing Vaccination Status During Interview

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:53 p.m.

Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn’t help but take a friendly jab (pun intended) at New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in an interview ahead of Thursday’s tilt against the Cleveland Browns.

Rodgers, who was taking the interview through a pair of Apple AirPods on the Jets bench, was caught totally off guard by Fitzpatrick’s COVID-19 vaccine joke.

“Hi, Aaron. Ryan Fitzpatrick. Class of 2005. How are you? …twice vaccinated,” Fitzpatrick quipped, as Rodgers cracked a huge smile before Fitzpatrick presented his actual question.

"I'll be back."@AaronRodgers12 discussed all things 2023 with our #TNFonPrime crew and how he expects to be back for the @nyjets. pic.twitter.com/X6D7upyNLr

— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 29, 2023

Fitzpatrick’s joke was a friendly nod in the direction of Rodgers, who has frequently spoke out about his decision not to take COVID-19 vaccines. 

Rodgers has discussed his stance often in weekly appearances on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, which have been a main source of information about Rodgers’s recovery from his torn right Achilles.

Rodgers won’t play this season, but the four-time NFL MVP will look to bounce back and lead the Jets to the top of the AFC when he returns to action in 2024.

