OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Russell Wilson Still Wants to Play for Broncos Next Season Despite Benching

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 11:26 p.m.

Russell Wilson’s time as the Denver Broncos’s starting quarterback may be coming to an end, but the 12-year veteran doesn’t appear ready to close the door on his future in Colorado.

Wilson, 35, indicated as much on Friday while addressing the idea of playing for the Broncos in 2024 in his first media session since Denver benched the QB in favor of Jarrett Stidham on Tuesday. Wilson’s interest in remaining with the club comes amid speculation that the benching could lead to his eventual release over contractual issues.

“I want to be, but I don’t know,” Wilson told reporters. “I came here for a reason, and that’s to win more championships. That’s still my focus, to this day. I’m under contract, I want to do whatever it takes and that’s why I’m going to practice the right way and do everything the right way.”

Russell Wilson said he wants to be in Denver with the Broncos moving forward. pic.twitter.com/9EP5v2G8s8

— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 29, 2023

As the Broncos weigh their options going forward, Wilson, despite his wishes, could see his tenure conclude after two tumultuous seasons. At the center of those talks will be his contract, which will net him $39 million in guarantees whether he’s on the team or not; Wilson signed a five-year, $242.6 million extension after joining Denver in 2022 that has yet to go into effect.

Prior to Tuesday’s stunning move, Wilson was in the midst of a solid year while leading the Broncos (7–8) through a roller-coaster campaign, compiling 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 starts. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State