OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Pistons’ Cunningham Had Extremely Optimistic Take After Blown Lead vs. Celtics Extends Losing Streak

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 10:35 p.m.

As losers of 28-straight games, the Detroit Pistons (2–29) have little to be optimistic about this season. But while some may already consider it a lost campaign, the doom and gloom has apparently given guard Cade Cunningham a different perspective.

The third-year standout offered his admirably hopeful take on the Pistons’ ongoing struggles following Thursday’s 128–122 overtime road loss to the Boston Celtics (24–6), the owner of the NBA’s best record, a game in which Detroit blew a 21-point lead. Despite inching closer to all-time infamy with the narrow defeat, Cunningham’s focus post-game remained not on the outcome but the message he believed Detroit’s effort sent.

“I think it shows like we’re on the same level as all these teams we’re playing against,” Cunningham said, per ESPN. “There’s no team that I’ve ever come across in the NBA where I felt like I was going into a slaughterhouse.” 

Cunningham, a former top pick by the Pistons, tried to stay optimistic after a brutal overtime loss to the Celtics.

&lparAP Photo&solCharles Krupa&rpar

From nearly all angles, Cunningham’s assessment, while understandably positive, sound off-base considering the Pistons have lost to the reigning champion Nuggets and contenders such as the Celtics, Bucks and 76ers. 

To the guard’s point, though, Detroit’s year may have gone a different route considering 14 of its 28 losses, including Thursday’s, have been by single digits.

Unfortunately for Cunningham & Co., all of the optimism in the world won’t alter the reality of the Pistons’ dire situation and the history on the line. Following Thursday’s defeat, Detroit is now one loss away from passing the 2014 to ’16 76ers, who dropped 28 straight across two seasons, for the largest losing streak in NBA history.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State