Pistons Blow 21-Point Lead vs. Celtics for 28th Straight Loss, and NBA Fans Were in Shambles

The Detroit Pistons’ losing streak nearly ended on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics, but the skid continued as the team fumbled a 21-point lead and dropped their 28th straight game.

After Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic tied the game at 108 points apiece with 4.1 seconds left, the game went into overtime. But the Celtics prevailed, outscoring Detroit 20–14 in OT to secure their 24th win, 128–122.

The Pistons (2–29), who already own the NBA’s longest single-season losing streak, are now tied with the 2014-16 Philadelphia 76ers for the longest skid in league history. The 76ers lost 10 games to finish the 2014-15 season and began the 2015-16 campaign 0–18.

Fans on social media went wild throughout the game as they anticipated seeing the Pistons’ streak come to an end. Instead, fans were left disappointed in Detroit for blowing their first-half lead:

"Detroit up by 20 without Jaylen Brown for Boston. They're not fumbling this one."



Pistons: pic.twitter.com/cKjyyXftkQ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 29, 2023

Celtics down 20 to the Pistons in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/2LLDHfoGWk — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 29, 2023

Me watching the Detroit Pistons on the flight pic.twitter.com/J5Mrs3jx7J — Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) December 29, 2023

Pistons fans uninstalling the Wingstop app after the L pic.twitter.com/Z4KBz6AD0l — dior ⭒ (@onlydioria) December 29, 2023

"What was the Pistons' 28th consecutive loss like?" pic.twitter.com/SBqe9VZG5N — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 29, 2023