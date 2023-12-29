OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Pistons Blow 21-Point Lead vs. Celtics for 28th Straight Loss, and NBA Fans Were in Shambles

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 3:36 a.m.

The Detroit Pistons’ losing streak nearly ended on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics, but the skid continued as the team fumbled a 21-point lead and dropped their 28th straight game.

After Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic tied the game at 108 points apiece with 4.1 seconds left, the game went into overtime. But the Celtics prevailed, outscoring Detroit 20–14 in OT to secure their 24th win, 128–122.

The Pistons (2–29), who already own the NBA’s longest single-season losing streak, are now tied with the 2014-16 Philadelphia 76ers for the longest skid in league history. The 76ers lost 10 games to finish the 2014-15 season and began the 2015-16 campaign 0–18.

Fans on social media went wild throughout the game as they anticipated seeing the Pistons’ streak come to an end. Instead, fans were left disappointed in Detroit for blowing their first-half lead:

"Detroit up by 20 without Jaylen Brown for Boston. They're not fumbling this one."

Pistons: pic.twitter.com/cKjyyXftkQ

— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 29, 2023

Celtics down 20 to the Pistons in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/2LLDHfoGWk

— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 29, 2023

Me watching the Detroit Pistons on the flight pic.twitter.com/J5Mrs3jx7J

— Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) December 29, 2023

Pistons fans uninstalling the Wingstop app after the L pic.twitter.com/Z4KBz6AD0l

— dior ⭒ (@onlydioria) December 29, 2023

"What was the Pistons' 28th consecutive loss like?" pic.twitter.com/SBqe9VZG5N

— FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 29, 2023

Pistons fans right now pic.twitter.com/POq0Tsqvt6

— Per Sources (@PerSources) December 29, 2023

The Pistons pic.twitter.com/GymOXP8yXi

— Overtime (@overtime) December 29, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State