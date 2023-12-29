OFFERS
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Decision on Playing in Friday’s Cotton Bowl

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 11:22 p.m.

Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has likely played his last game for the Buckeyes.

Harrison won’t play Friday in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri, per the team’s pregame availability report. Starting linebacker Tommy Eichenberg also won’t play.

Harrison was one of four Heisman Trophy finalists after racking up 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns for Ohio State this season. He won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s top receiver, for his efforts.

Ohio State will be without Harrison, the Buckeyes’ top offensive weapon, on Friday night vs. Mizzou.

Adam Cairns&solColumbus Dispatch&solUSA TODAY Network

The 21-year-old has not yet officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft but is expected to be one of the first players off the board if he does.

Ohio State kicks off the Cotton Bowl against the Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

