OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

New 'American Idol' Promo Is a 'Wizard of Oz'-Inspired Delight

Paulette Cohn
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 9:50 p.m.

American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest head down the “Golden Ticket” brick road in an all-new Wizard of Oz-inspired promo teasing the Season 7 return of the singing competition on ABC (it's the 22nd season of the show overall). 

Katy is definitely in costume as Dorothy and Lionel is doing an homage to the Cowardly Lion, but it’s unclear if Luke or Ryan is the Tin Man or the Scarecrow. It doesn’t really matter, though, as in this version of the tale, the superstars head out on a long journey far from home to find the best singers in America.

“Come on, y’all, let’s get a move on,” Luke tells his castmates.

“Follow the Golden Ticket brick road," Ryan adds.

On the foursome’s quest for the best singers in America, they search the cities, the towns—big and small and everything in between—leaving no voice unheard.

Related: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Share the Changes They'd Like to See for Season 7 of American Idol

Along the way, they pass signs for Kelly Clarkson’s hometown of Burleson, Texas, Carrie Underwood’s Checotah, Okla., Adam Lambert’s San Diego, Calif., and the newest American Idol Iam Tongi’s hometown of Kahuku, Hawaii.

Lionel declares, “What an incredible journey. I can see brighter things ahead.”

Then Katy, spying something in the distance, asks, “What’s that?”

“That’s Hollywood,” Luke answers her. “Where all dreams come true.”

And Ryan chimes in, “Somewhere over the rainbow, a star will be born.”

“There’s no place like American Idol,” Katy says, wrapping up their exploration.

American Idol premieres its seventh season on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 18, and also streams on Hulu. 

Next, Everything We Know So Far About American Idol 2024, Including the Judges, the Host, and How to Audition

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State