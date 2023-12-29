Martha Stewart Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Sultry Photo in Lace Nightgown

Martha Stewart is wrapping up a momentous year with one final thirst trap.

The businesswoman graced social media timelines with a sultry snap in a lace nightgown that had fans completely losing it, especially because this is how she supposedly looks after a “horrible” eight-hour plane ride “from Westchester to Palm Beach.”

“We went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe). I didn't look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!” she wrote in the caption.

“I wish I looked this good after a 'horrible' flight! Oh Martha,” one fan declared immediately in the comments, as another called the look “goals.”

“Sheesh! Save some sexy for the rest of us Mama! 😍” another fan commented, while someone else noted, “Everyday is a Thirst Trap Day with Martha❤️🔥.”

One fan said what was on everyone’s mind, noting, “Thirst Trap Martha is my favorite Martha.”

In the mirror selfie, the 82-year-old pursed her lips as she looked into the camera, with her bombshell hair worn in voluminous loose curls. She donned a gray colored nightgown with lace trim, identical to the robe she threw over for a bit of modesty.

Stewart, who made headlines as the oldest woman ever to appear on the cover of SI Swim this year, is known to be the “queen” of thirst traps, sharing her fair share with adoring fans throughout 2023, including one in “the perfect place,” and again during a flight cancelation in Chicago as she decided to pass the time getting glammed up.

She first earned the coveted title in 2020, after a poolside snap went viral on social media. During an interview with InStyle, the former model turned home decor mogul said it's "fantastic" to be recognized as a "bona fide sex symbol" and internet celebrity at her age. "It's a good example for others, actually," said Stewart, adding, "I'm a teacher. I'm trying to teach others that you can look great. There's no reason to slump around.”

To that extent, she’s also been praised for her vibrant and bold fashion choices, hitting the red carpet throughout the year in plenty of jaw-dropping outfits, like the daring gown with a side slit, a chic blazer with leather leggings, metallic gold pants, and a shimmery plunging gown, just to name a few.

