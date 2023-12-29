Katy Perry, Prince Harry and More: Celebrities Turning 40 in 2024

Break out the bubbly and cut yourself a slice of birthday cake, because some of your favorite celebrities are about to turn 40 in 2024. All born in 1984 (because that's how math works), these stars are headed for a milestone year. Katy Perry? Turning 40. Prince Harry? Turning 40. America Ferrera? Turning 40! Scroll down to find out who else from Hollywood will be blowing out a fire-hazard amount of candles this year.

Celebrities Turning 40 in 2024 Calvin Harris IMAGO &sol News Images Jan. 17, 1984 Olivia Wilde IMAGO &sol Cover-Images March 10, 1984 Katharine McPhee IMAGO &sol Cover-Images March 25, 1984 Mandy Moore Photo by Leon Bennett&solFilmMagic April 10, 1984 Related: Get to Know Mandy Moore's Husband and Their Two Children America Ferrera IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire April 18, 1984 Cheryl Burke IMAGO &sol NurPhoto May 3, 1984 Khloe Kardashian Photo by&colon Weiss Eubanks&solNBCUniversal via Getty Images June 27, 1984 Related: Fans Shower Khloe Kardashian With Love After Others Comment They 'Couldn’t Recognize' Her Gina Rodriguez IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images July 30, 1884 Garrett Hedlund IMAGO &sol MediaPunch Sept. 3, 1984 Prince Harry IMAGO &sol Parsons Media Sept. 15, 1984 Avril Lavigne IMAGO &sol ZweiKameraden Sept. 27, 1984 T-Pain Photo by Paras Griffin&solGetty Images for BET Sept. 30, 1984 Ashlee Simpson IMAGO &sol NurPhoto Oct. 3, 1984 Lindsey Vonn IMAGO &sol eu-images Oct. 18, 1984 Meghan McCain IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire Oct. 23, 1984 Katy Perry IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images Oct. 25, 2024 Related: Find Out Katy Perry's Net Worth Kelly Osbourne Photo by Rachpoot&solBauer-Griffin&solGC Images Oct. 27, 1984 French Montana Photo by Frazer Harrison&solGetty Images Nov. 9, 1984 Scarlett Johansson IMAGO &sol Cover-Images Nov. 22, 1984 Jackson Rathbone Photo by Hutton Supancic&solGetty Images for SXSW Dec. 14, 1984

Next, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Blink-182: 65 Bands and Musical Acts Touring in 2024