Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 29
Kansas State Devours Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After Bowl Win vs. NC State

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 2:52 a.m.

The Kansas State Wildcats won the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday night, taking down the NC State Wolfpack 28–19. 

In doing, so they earned the distinguished honor to chow down on the bowl game’s coveted edible mascot.

The presentation of said Pop-Tart did not disappoint. 

The beloved giant mascot waved farewell to the crowd while holding a sign that read, “Dreams really do come true.” The Pop-Tart then descended into the depths one of the slots in the gigantic toaster, where it was cooked to perfection.

After being “toasted,” a legitimately edible Pop-Tart emerged out of a slot on the bottom of the toaster, where it was greeted by Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson.

Here we are... the edible mascot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/0XgKGoXseS

— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) December 29, 2023

Klieman and Johnson then each proceeded to break off a piece of the pastry and eat it.

Purple and white confetti launched from cannons in the background as the stadium erupted in applause while the Wildcats enjoyed the sweet taste of victory. 

More and more players then approached the edible mascot to get in on the action, wasting no time as they devoured the smiling pastry.

Here was the end result:

Requiem æternam dona eis, Domine pic.twitter.com/CrrMrzfB95

— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 29, 2023

Who else is counting down the days until the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl?

