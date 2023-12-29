Jason Kelce’s Wife Roasts Eagles Star for Leaving Her in Shark-Infested Waters

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce appears to be in some hot water with his wife, Kylie, after abandoning her in shark-infested waters on vacation.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce asked his sister-in-law to give her perspective on the situation in this week’s episode of the New Heights podcast.

“In defense, she was nowhere near the shark, so I didn’t really leave her in a compromised situation,” Jason Kelce said before Kylie even had a chance to tell her side of the story.

“I was in the same water he was,” Kylie quipped.

“Yeah but you were significantly more inland,” Jason responded.

Kylie said she had never seen her husband move so quickly when he realized there were sharks near him in the ocean.

“This man was in and out of the water because he couldn’t stay up on his board. It is the fastest I’ve ever seen the big man move when he would fall in the water and then have to get back up on his board. … He was not staying in that water. Every time he fell in, full panic to get his a– back up on that board.” Kylie added.

After Kylie poked fun at her husband, she wasn’t quite ready to let Jason off the hook for leaving her in the water.

“Travis, he had to paddle past me to get into the shore, and he didn’t say anything. Have you ever heard, ‘How you get away from a bear? You just have to be faster than the slowest person?’ I was his slowest person. He was like, ‘Every man for himself.’”

It sounds as if Jason owes his wife a nice dinner or two in the near future to get himself out of the doghouse.