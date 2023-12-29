Jaguars Rule QB Trevor Lawrence Out vs. Panthers

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled quarterback Trevor Lawrence out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Friday. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard will get the start instead.

Lawrence has started every game for Jacksonville since being the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, a total of 49 straight games played in the NFL. The quarterback was known for his durability, as he didn’t miss a game due to injury with Clemson in college either, and this will be his first injury scratch since high school.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the first game of his NFL career on Sunday vs. the Panthers. Jeremy Reper&solUSA Today network

On the year, Lawrence has 3,736 yards with 19 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while Beathard has just 171 yards and a touchdowns in six appearances himself.

Jacksonville is fighting for a playoff spot as one of three teams tied at the top of the AFC South division. The Jaguars are 8–7 and will play the 2–14 Panthers this weekend before playing the Tennessee Titans to round out the regular season.