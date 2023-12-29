If You Want To Lose 5 Pounds in Two Weeks, Here’s Exactly What You Should Do

Whether it's end-of-year stress, an over-indulgent holiday season or a slow decline into couch potato mood once the weather turns brisk, it's not always easy to stick to healthy habits in the middle of December. Why choose salads when you can opt for Santa-tinis, am I right?

Still, everyone could use a reset once in a while. So if you've been hitting snooze on getting in shape because you think it will require a pricey gym membership or extreme fad diet, we have good news: you can actually lose five pounds in two weeks just by making simple changes to your diet and working out at home.

To prove it, we asked ACE-certified personal trainer and owner of Three60Fit, Christian Koshaba, to share his tips for creating a calorie-conscious meal plan and fitness routine with just a few weights and a bench. Although exercise and diet are the two biggest factors when it comes to losing weight, there's a sneaky third aspect that will make or break your success: motivation.

Once you have that dialed in and ready to get to work, you just have to follow his plan of attack that we've outlined below, along with tips on how to lose weight safely according to board-certified bariatric physician Dr. Kevin Huffman, MD.

How To Lose 5 Pounds in 2 Weeks, According to a Trainer

1. Create a calorie deficit

It's a given that fast food, sugar and alcoholic beverages are mostly off-limits when you're trying to lose weight, but what about the rest of your diet? Even your go-to meals may be doing you a disservice if they aren't packed with enough protein and vegetables, says Koshaba.

When you want to shed pounds quickly, he recommends sticking to a 500-1,000 calorie per day deficit, to burn 3,500-5,000 calories per week. "This is around 1-1.5 lbs of fat per week," he says. Another tip is to make sure your first meal of the day is high in protein. "The daily goal is one gram of protein per pound and if you decide to eat grains, choose whole grains only."

Loading up on lean proteins like boneless skinless chicken breasts, eggs, tofu, quinoa, salmon and cottage cheese is also a good idea, according to Koshaba. Plus, lots of fruit and leafy green vegetables.

To make healthy choices easier for you, here's his sample two-week meal plan:

Breakfast: 4 eggs, 1/2 cup Greek yogurt, add in your fruit of choice (1/2 banana, 4 strawberries, handful of blueberries), 2 tablespoons of whole granola with a teaspoon of raw honey

4 eggs, 1/2 cup Greek yogurt, add in your fruit of choice (1/2 banana, 4 strawberries, handful of blueberries), 2 tablespoons of whole granola with a teaspoon of raw honey Snack: protein shake with two tablespoons of almond butter

protein shake with two tablespoons of almond butter Lunch: chicken breast, 1/2 avocado, quinoa, 1/2 cup cottage cheese

chicken breast, 1/2 avocado, quinoa, 1/2 cup cottage cheese Snack: protein shake and banana

protein shake and banana Dinner: meat of choice (1/2 lb ground seasoned ground beef, steak, fish filet), sweet potato, Brussels sprouts or asparagus

Lastly, Koshaba says not to consume any food two to three hours before bedtime. Doing so will not only affect your sleep but your ability to digest your food properly.

While Dr. Huffman acknowledges the plan outlined here can certainly be smart, he's also quick to give precautions. "Achieving weight loss hinges upon the creation of a calorie deficit; this is essential," he says, agreeing that you should shun high-calorie foods and drinks, and concentrate on a protein-abundant diet replete with vegetables and whole grains for balanced nutrition. "Eating this way aids not only in satiety but also bolsters a healthy metabolism."

However, Dr. Huffman says striving for a 500-1,000 calorie daily deficit can be overly ambitious, potentially causing nutritional deficiencies and dwindling energy levels. "A more prudent approach would involve crafting a modest caloric shortfall specific to the individual's metabolic rate and activity levels—a strategy that promotes both benefit and sustainability." The best way to do this is to speak with a nutritionist who can measure your BMI and provide a calorie deficit goal that's tailored to your body.

Huffman also stresses that your meal plan should be both enjoyable and varied." This strategy prevents burnout and fosters long-term adherence," he adds.

2. Ramp up your cardio and strength training

A healthy diet is only half of the equation when it comes to weight loss. The other half is exercise, which Koshaba says should be a mix of cardio and strength training. "Aim for daily fasted cardio—not eating or drinking anything before—for 30-45 minutes within the Zone 2 range, between 100-130 bpm," he suggests.

For those not familiar, Zone 2 is considered a steady range where your heart beats at 70-80% of your maximum heart rate, or as Koshaba puts it, being able to maintain a conversation without feeling out of breath. "This is something you can do daily, as it doesn’t stress the body very much and helps stimulate muscle recovery, which can also be considered active recovery. Examples of cardio you can do in the Zone 2 range include jogging, rowing, biking or swimming."

In addition to cardio, strength training is just as important, Koshaba says. He advises implementing the 'big three' of weightlifting exercises consisting of squats, deadlifts and bench moves to target the full body.

Here's how to do a proper squat:

How to do a proper deadlift:

"Try for a moderate rep range of 8-15 reps per exercise using heavier weights for 8 reps and lighter weights for 15 reps," he says. Repeats for 3 rounds, 3-4 times a week.

How to do a bench series:

Dr. Huffman's take on this? "Proposing daily fasted cardio may prove beneficial; however, this practice is not necessarily superior to fed cardio in terms of weight loss—and it might be inappropriate for certain individuals, especially those suffering from medical conditions such as diabetes," he warns.

Just like the dietary component: individualization is key. Instead, he recommends tailoring your exercise regimen to your fitness level. "For seasoned weightlifters, incorporating the 'big three' lifts—squat, deadlift and bench press—is excellent whereas beginners should prioritize proper form and incrementally boost intensity to prevent injuries."



Moreover, Dr. Huffman says infusing flexibility and stability workouts into your routine through yoga and stretching will be a more comprehensive approach to fitness.

