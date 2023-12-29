OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

How Browns’ Win Over Jets Impacted NFL Playoff Picture

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 5:01 a.m.

Quarterback Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns can’t stop winning.

Cleveland won its fourth straight game Thursday night, defeating the New York Jets 37–20 in front of a roaring crowd at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Browns officially clinched a playoff berth with the victory, securing their first postseason appearance since 2020 and just second in the last 21 years. Currently the AFC’s No. 5 playoff seed, Cleveland still has a path to win the AFC North by beating the Cincinnati Bengals next week and having the Baltimore Ravens lose out.

The Browns, Ravens and Miami Dolphins are the three AFC teams to clinch a playoff spot so far.

If the playoffs began Thursday night, the No. 5-seeded Browns would visit the No. 4-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars for a wild-card round matchup at EverBank Stadium. 

Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into the weekend (note: teams with clinched playoff berths are in bold):

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (11–4)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (11–4)

3. Detroit Lions (11–4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8–7)

5. Dallas Cowboys (10–5)

6. Los Angeles Rams (8–7)

7. Seattle Seahawks (8–7)

---

8. Minnesota Vikings (7–8)

9. Atlanta Falcons (7–8)

10. Green Bay Packers (7–8)

11. New Orleans Saints (7–8)

12. Chicago Bears (6–9)

ELIMINATED

13. New York Giants (5–10)

14. Washington Commanders (4–11)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3–12)

16. Carolina Panthers (2–13)

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens (12–3)

2. Miami Dolphins (11–4)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9–6)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8–7)

5. Cleveland Browns (11–5)

6. Buffalo Bills (9–6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (8–7)

---

8. Houston Texans (8–7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8–7)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (8–7)

11. Las Vegas Raiders (7–8)

12. Denver Broncos (7–8)

ELIMINATED

13. New York Jets (6–10)

14. Tennessee Titans (5–10)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5–10)

16. New England Patriots (4–11)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State