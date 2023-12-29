Fox News Channel Issues Correction After Burying Frank Thomas

Earlier this year, former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder and three-time MLB All-Star Frank Thomas died at the age of 93. While Thomas had an excellent career in his own right, most baseball fans think of Chicago White Sox slugger and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas whenever they hear that name in connection with the sport.

Fox News Channel confused the two players on Friday, making it seem as if the Big Hurt was the one who died. The network included the 55-year-old Thomas in an “In Memoriam” segment, instead of the 93-year-old, and fans immediately noticed the mistake.

Ummmm, apparently Fox News believes Frank Thomas died this year.



The Big Hurt is very much still alive. However, another former major leaguer named Frank Thomas who played in the 50s and 60s -- did pass away in January at the age of 93. pic.twitter.com/nckHPLRdvb — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 29, 2023

A few minutes later, Fox News corrected the mistake and apologized for conflating the two Frank Thomases.

“We also need to quickly issue a correction,” anchor Julie Banderas said. “We misidentified the late Frank Thomas, the three-time All-Star for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Frank Thomas we showed you unfortunately was also a former pro baseball player. He is very much alive. We apologize for that mistake.”

Banderas: We need to issue a correction.. We misidentified Frank Thomas for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Frank Thomas we showed you unfortunately was also a former pro baseball. He is alive pic.twitter.com/fXce9PcKz4 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 29, 2023

The Big Hurt worked for years on Fox’s baseball coverage before moving on from him to hire Derek Jeter this season. After seeing Fox News’s blunder, Thomas needled the network in a social media post.

“Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning,” he wrote. “Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also.”

Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning. Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also. pic.twitter.com/FWGlVwOIFS — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) December 29, 2023

While the Big Hurt was the better player, former Pirate Frank Thomas enjoyed a solid career himself, playing 16 seasons for seven different teams. He ended his career with 286 home runs and a .774 OPS between 1951 and ’66, retiring two years before the other Frank Thomas was born.