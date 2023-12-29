Florida State Players Pitch Potential National Championship Scenario
Should Florida State claim a national championship if it finishes the season as the only unbeaten Power 5 team in college football? Some Seminoles players think so.
“It’s only right,” linebacker Kalen DeLoach said Thursday, per ESPN’s David Hale. “Nothing else needs to be said if we’re the only undefeated team.”
Freshman quarterback Brock Glenn, who is starting the Orange Bowl against Georgia due to Jordan Travis’s season-ending injury and Tate Rodemaker’s opt-out, “absolutely” believes the Seminoles (13–0) should be viewed as national champions in such a scenario.
FSU coach Mike Norvell doesn’t want the attention of his players to be on claiming a national championship. Instead, he wants the focus to be on playing the best football they can in a game against a 12–1 Bulldogs team.
“You’ve got to control what you can control on the field,” Norvell said. “We were not presented the opportunity to go play in the College Football Playoff, but we’ve got a chance to compete against Georgia in the Orange Bowl. That would be an incredible feat for our football team to go 14-0 with the things we’ve had to face, and right now that’s the focus and all we’ve talked about.”
Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff field despite its undefeated record and ACC title. It’s the first time in CFP history that an undefeated Power 5 conference champion was left out of the four-team field.
Despite the feeling of being snubbed, Florida State wants to finish the season right and make its claim as the nation’s best team with a 14-0 record.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: