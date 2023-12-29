OFFERS
Donna Kelce Recalls Family’s ‘Home Alone’ Moment When Jason Got Left Behind on the Turnpike

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 5:50 p.m.

On a special holiday episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce remembered great family moments with their mother, Donna Kelce.

While guesting on the show, Donna talked about Jason's tendency to get lost as a kid, and how Travis once let himself and his parents drive away without his brother. 

The family got on the topic as they started talking about Travis being a "leash kid," which allegedly started shortly after Jason got lost at the Ohio State Fair.

Donna added, "Remember, you also got lost on the turnpike, on our way to Chicago," to which Jason replied, "I didn't get lost, I was in the place that you left me."

Telling the now-funny story, Donna said that during one stop to use the restroom, she left Travis and his father, Ed Kelce, asleep in the car with Jason, or so she thought.

"I thought I saw all three heads," said Donna, but unfortunately, that wasn't the case. "Sure enough, I drove off and [Travis] immediately stood straight up and you're like, 'Jason! We left him back at the...'"

"Home Alone style," declared Jason, before Travis admitted, "I definitely could've told you before you hit the ramp onto the freeway." 

As for how they got Jason back, Ed ran back to get him rather than have them drive to the next exit to turn around. Donna alleged that Ed ran two miles, which the Kelce brothers didn't believe, as Jason joked, "The first time the story was told it was half a mile, then it went to a mile, now it's migrated up to two."

Whether or not Ed ran as far as Donna said, she added, "He was grabbing his chest. I thought he was gonna have a heart attack. I was like, 'Are you okay?'" 

One fan of the Kelce matriarch commented on the video, "My son just turned 2. Mama Kelce is my hero. I hope that one day my boy loves me as much as your boys love her. She's so awesome." 

"Mama Kelce is a national treasure," commented another.

Along with Donna, the brothers' father Ed and Jason's wife Kylie were also guests on the newest episode. 

