OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Dabo Swinney Touts Clemson’s Stock Is Soaring After Win vs. Kentucky

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 10:43 p.m.

Clemson capped its 2023 season on a five-game winning streak after beating Kentucky 38–35 in the Gator Bowl on Friday.

Shortly after the win, ESPN's Taylor Tannebaum referenced old comments from coach Dabo Swinney that he stated back in November when his team was just 5–4 after a victory over Notre Dame.

How is Clemson’s stock looking now?

"It's probably a little more expensive if you didn't buy it then," Swinney said with a smile.

.@TaylorTannebaum asked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about his "if Clemson's a stock, you better buy all you can freaking buy right now," quote which came after their win over Notre Dame.

"It's probably a little more expensive if you didn't buy it then." pic.twitter.com/BcFQWTQaF6

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023

Trailing by 11 points after three quarters, Clemson outscored Kentucky 28-14 in the fourth on Friday to secure the win. The two-time national champion coach was proud of his team's resilient effort over the final 15 minutes. 

"The six-year guys out here, in these bowl games that supposedly don't mean nothing, these guys played their butts off," Swinney said.

The Tigers (9–4) started the season by losing four of their first seven games but improved as the year progressed, beating ranked opponents Notre Dame and North Carolina down the stretch.

"We didn't have the record we wanted to this year but we got better," Swinney said. "Progress is not always what you see. It really isn't. But we got better. We have a lot of young talent on this team with unbelievable leadership." 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State