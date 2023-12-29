OFFERS
Breece Hall Puts Jets’ Critics on Blast After Loss to Browns

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:02 p.m.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall had a pointed message for his team’s critics following Thursday night’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

“Get yall laughs in now. Ain’t gon be like this forever,” Hall posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

Thursday’s 37–20 defeat to the Browns marked the latest setback in an unexpectedly lost season for the Jets. After the Jets lost new starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles tendon on the first possession of the season, the team has limped to a 6–10 record with one game left in the season.

Hall seems to be implying that the Jets’ haters will be eating their words next season when Rodgers returns to guide the team.

As for the Browns, they’ve miraculously clinched just their third playoff berth since 1999, moving to 11-5 on the year with Thursday night’s win. Cleveland has used three quarterbacks in the absence of starter Deshaun Watson, who is out for the year with a shoulder injury. The Browns finally settled in offensively with Joe Flacco, who was sitting at home as a free agent at the time of Watson’s injury, under center.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall predicts future success for his team despite a frustrating 2023 season.

Vincent Carchietta &sol USA TODAY Sports

Now Flacco, who threw for three touchdowns on Thursday night, is enjoying a career renaissance with his new team at age 38, captivating a fan base in the process.

It’s on to the playoffs for Cleveland, while Hall and the Jets look forward to better days ahead in 2024.

