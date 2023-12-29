OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Announcer Dropped Incredibly Morbid Line About Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Before Kickoff

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 1:45 a.m.

The inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl took over the internet Thursday thanks to college football’s newest star, the game’s giant Pop-Tarts mascot.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff had some fun with the moment before the game between North Carolina State and Kansas State, pointing out the mascot’s rather, well, short shelf life.

“Here’s the sad part of the story,” Shroff said. “After the game, he will be devoured, he will die, and he will be his own last meal.”

"After the game he will be devoured, he will die, and he will be his own last meal" @PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/sMLBUM3jxW

— Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 29, 2023

Shroff isn’t wrong. The Pop-Tarts Bowl previously announced that its mascot, unveiled Thursday by emerging from a giant toaster at midfield, is edible.

OK, with a twist. The edible mascot—its flavor still TBD—won’t be revealed until after the game and will be consumed by the winning team.

Apparently the Pop-Tarts mascot doesn’t mind being devoured. Prefers it, actually.

I asked if it was offensive to eat a Pop-Tart in front of the @PopTartsBowl mascot and then its handler yelled out “ITS THEIR DREAM” and then the mascot grabbed a Pop-Tart out of my hand and started force-feeding it to me while making soft grunting noises pic.twitter.com/PaCDY6mzu3

— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2023

Never change, college football.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State