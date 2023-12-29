Al Michaels Trolls Astros With Unexpected Trash Banging One-Liner During Browns-Jets
Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels threw some unexpected shade at the Houston Astros during the Thursday Night Football broadcast.
In the first half of the New York Jets’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns, a loud banging drum was heard in the background as analyst Kirk Herbstreit tried to break down a play.
Michaels couldn’t help but capitalize on the moment.
“Somebody is pounding on that trash can—the Astros must be in town,” the announcer said.
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023
- Al Michaels pic.twitter.com/tCLz8xXHud
Michaels, of course, is referencing the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal from 2017 and '18 in which the team used cues such as banging on a trash can in the dugout to tell the batter which pitch was coming next.
After a season filled with Thursday Night Football duds, Michaels and Herbstreit were treated to an exciting game this week as Joe Flacco and the Browns racked up 34 points on the Jets by halftime.
