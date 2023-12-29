OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Al Michaels Trolls Astros With Unexpected Trash Banging One-Liner During Browns-Jets

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:01 a.m.

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels threw some unexpected shade at the Houston Astros during the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

In the first half of the New York Jets’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns, a loud banging drum was heard in the background as analyst Kirk Herbstreit tried to break down a play.

Michaels couldn’t help but capitalize on the moment.

“Somebody is pounding on that trash can—the Astros must be in town,” the announcer said.

"Somebody's pounding on that trash can, I think the Astros must be in town."

- Al Michaels pic.twitter.com/tCLz8xXHud

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023

Michaels, of course, is referencing the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal from 2017 and '18 in which the team used cues such as banging on a trash can in the dugout to tell the batter which pitch was coming next.

After a season filled with Thursday Night Football duds, Michaels and Herbstreit were treated to an exciting game this week as Joe Flacco and the Browns racked up 34 points on the Jets by halftime.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State