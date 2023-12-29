OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Al Michaels Confirms His Plans for 2024 NFL Season With Amazon

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 10:11 p.m.

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels will be back in the Thursday Night Football booth next season.

"I feel good," Michaels told USA TODAY Sports’ Mike Freeman. “I feel healthy. I feel fine.  

“I told Amazon that I'd do three years and next year will be three, and I'm definitely doing it. We'll see after that."

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, Michaels signed a three-year deal worth around $45 million to be the voice of Amazon Prime Video’s weekly NFL broadcast.

Kirby Lee&solUSA TODAY Sports

Michaels, one of the greatest play-by-play broadcasters of his era, will turn 80 years old in November 2024. He has faced criticism in recent years for rather bland calls, uncharacteristic of the broadcaster’s Hall of Fame résumé in the booth.

Earlier this month, his former employer NBC removed Michaels, who maintains an “emeritus” role with the company, from NFL postseason coverage this year, a move he reportedly wasn’t expecting. Michaels voiced the Jacksonville Jaguars’ wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers for NBC last year.

Although his voice won’t be heard this postseason, Michaels is set for another season in 2024 alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit on Thursday nights.

"I'm going to keep doing the job I love," Michaels told Freeman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State