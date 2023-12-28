OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Suggests He Would've Signed With Dodgers Even Without Shohei Ohtani

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 12:12 a.m.

Even by their lofty standards, this offseason was a protracted victory lap for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Flexing their considerable financial might, the Dodgers not only signed two-time AL MVP designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani—they lured star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Chavez Ravine as well.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles's new hurler addressed reporters for the first time and made a surprising revelation about his free agency.

"I wouldn't say he was the sole reason I decided to come here," Yamamoto said of Ohtani, through an interpreter. "Even if he went somewhere else, I probably still would've ended up in LA as a Dodger. On top that, though, Shohei is not only one of the best Japanese players, but one of the best players—period—in all MLB."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto says he would've "probably still ended up in L.A. as a Dodger" even if Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with them pic.twitter.com/NlmiZh0NVk

— SNY (@SNYtv) December 27, 2023

Yamamoto comes to North America after a stellar seven-year career with Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes, during which he went 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA and 922 strikeouts. He was courted during free agency by the Dodgers, the New York Yankees, the New York Mets and numerous other teams.

Ohtani and Yamamoto were teammates on the Japanese national squad in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, helping their country win its third edition of the tournament.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State