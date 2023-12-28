Who'll Win the AI Boom? - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including AI's heaviest hitters (Tesla, Nvidia, and Baidu), a shakeup in Penn Entertainment's board, a super squeeze on supremely volatile Jin Medical, and NeoGenomics facing a patent challenge on their RaDaR assay cancer test. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Jeremy Sochan's weird one-handed free-throw style, and the Jets coming to Cleveland. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

