Vikings to Make Quarterback Change Sunday vs. Packers

After a four-interception outing by quarterback Nick Mullens, the Minnesota Vikings are making a change.

The Vikings will start Jaren Hall at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers Sunday evening, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hall, 25, started for Minnesota on Nov. 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie out of BYU completed five of his six pass attempts for 78 yards in the Vikings' 31-28 win.

In that game, Hall sustained a concussion and was forced to exit. He was replaced by Joshua Dobbs, who steered Minnesota to victory.

The Vikings have started four different quarterbacks in 2023: Hall, Dobbs, Mullens and Kirk Cousins. Cousins's season was ended by a torn Achilles on Oct. 29 during Minnesota's 24-10 win over the Packers.

A QB change for the #Vikings: This time, rookie Jaren Hall will start, per me and @TomPelissero, as Nick Mullens head to the bench.



His last start was shortened by injury, and Hall gets another chance with the season on the line. pic.twitter.com/X2yhnP1aOD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2023

Currently, the Vikings are eighth in the NFC standings—a game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the conference's final playoff spot. The Detroit Lions clinched the NFC North title with their 30-24 win over Minnesota Sunday.