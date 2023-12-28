OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

USC QB Miller Moss Makes Program History With Epic Bowl Performance vs. Louisville

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 4:22 a.m.

As USC quarterback Miller Moss threw his fifth touchdown of the Holiday Bowl vs. Louisville in the third quarter, he etched his name into program history.

Since this game marked the first start of Moss’s USC career, his performance secured him the record for the most touchdowns thrown in a first start for a Spartans quarterback, according to the Los Angeles Times

He went on to complete 23-of-33 passes for 372 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in USC’s 42–28 win.

Miller Moss with his SIXTH TD PASS of the night 😱

(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/NeN0mLdVWR

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 28, 2023

The sophomore did play sparingly in three games during the 2023 season. Prior to Wednesday’s start, he’d completed a total of 23-of-32 pass attempts for 309 yards and one touchdown in those three contests. 

Moss earned the starting role for the bowl game after Caleb Williams opted out of the game. He hasn’t officially declared for the NFL draft, but it is expected that he will be one of the top picks in 2024.

Coach Lincoln Riley hasn’t declared who will be the 2024 starter for the Trojans yet, but Moss made a good case for himself with his performance on Wednesday night.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State