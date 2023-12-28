The One Meal Joe Jonas Calls His 'Favorite'

In a recent interview conducted by Food & Wine, the parents of the iconic pop trio, the Jonas Brothers, shared an inside look at the family's long standing traditions which eventually led to the revelation of Joe Jonas’s favorite meal.

Through the years, the Jonas Brothers have experienced high’s and low’s just like the rest of us, however, the chaotic nature of their profession certainly exponentiated the whirlwind of everyday life to a point that not many can relate to. But as it turns out, the brother's loving parents made sure that the boys never went a day without prioritizing at least two family meals, which explains the trio's overarching and very relatable wholesome vibe entirely.

Related: Why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Custody Battle Will Continue Into 2024

“We shared breakfast and dinner every day,” Kevin Jonas Sr. said in reference to raising his loving family. “We would share stories of the day, go through what was coming the next day and dream about the future as they were starting out. No matter how busy we were, we had family time around the Jonas table.”

Kevin actually credits his wife Denise for starting the tradition and making sure the family stayed consistent with it. And while Denise claims that she often felt intimidated by the private chefs that came with her boy’s success, that never stopped the brothers from calling home and asking their mother for recipes.

Related: Sophie Turner Shares First Social Media Post Since Joe Jonas Breakup

Upon returning home, both Joe and his youngest brother, Franklin, always request their mother’s taco soup. And although each of the boys seem to have their own personal preference from Denise’s recipe repertoire, it is apparent that her years of providing a loving home and meal for her family had a long lasting effect on the brothers. Denise described a moment when her son Nick told her that after having chicken soup all over the world, there is still none like his mothers.

Any parent would view this as the ultimate compliment, and it totally explains why Joe Jonas would consistently request the same taco soup recipe every time he returned home. There is nothing like the familiar feeling of being with those who raised you within the comfort of your family home. And to tack a delicious meal on top of that is all you need for both a full belly and a happy heart alike.

Up next: 15 of the Best Sam's Club Finds of 2023