Starbucks’ Most Contentious Menu Item Returning Next Month

After the gingerbread and peppermint drinks are phased out, Starbucks is giving customers a few new menu treats to look forward to in the new year, but not all of them are getting a positive reaction.

While some of the items, launching on Jan. 2, are consumer-approved—like the Pistachio latte and the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso—others are raising eyebrows. Specifically, two new Oleato drinks being added to the collection in the coming weeks.

The Oleato Oatmilk Latte and the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Oatmilk will both launch on Jan. 30. In addition to the current Oleato Caffé Latte with Oatmilk, the duo will be the only ones offered with oatmilk.

The Oleato drinks, which were first introduced in Italy and began appearing on U.S. menus in the early spring, feature “Starbucks arabica coffee deliciously infused with a spoonful of Partanna cold pressed, extra virgin olive oil” to provide guests with a “velvety smooth, delicately sweet and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor and texture."

The drinks included Oleato Iced Cortado, Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Cold Brew, Oleato™ Iced Shaken Espresso, and more, with the chain later adding the Oleato Golden Foam option to other signature drinks like the Matcha Tea Latte, the Chai Tea Latte, and the Dragon and Paradise Drink Refreshers.

The Oleato collection received some mixed reviews following its controversial debut, with some fans calling the concoction “delicious,” while others claimed it gave them plenty of stomach problems… if you know what we mean.

It’s unclear how popular and frequently-ordered the olive oil-infused drinks are, however, the new menu items didn’t get much of a warm welcome when they were revealed by foodie social media account Snackolator, with one person writing, “No one asked for this lol.”

“Oleato is back? Why?” someone else questioned, as another quipped, “Stop Trying to Make Oleato Happen!”

“not the oleato!!! no one wants the oleato!!!” a third wrote, while someone bluntly stated, “pass.”

“I speak for everyone when we say we DIDN'T NEED the Oleato to come nationwide 🔥🔥” another commented.

However, there was some support for the drinks, as a user defended, “So… don't order it?? As a barista, I'm actually excited for it.”

The new menu drop will also include some food options for Starbucks lovers—and fans seemed to have a lot of excitement for the Potato Cheddar Chive Bakes, Chicken Maple Butter Egg Sandwich, Vanilla Bean Custard Danish (because the original is a classic), and the Valentine’s Day Cake Pop.

