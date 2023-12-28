OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Sam Heughan Comments on 'Bittersweet' End of 'Outlander'

Patti Greco
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 2:07 p.m.

Like it or not, Outlander is coming to an end. Asked about the series nearing its conclusion on BBC's The One Show, star Sam Heughan shared, "It’s bittersweet. It’s been eight seasons...It’s been 10 years of my life."

Of course, there's a ways to go before the final episode of the time-travel tale, based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, actually makes it to air. The first half of Outlander's supersized 16-episode seventh season wrapped in August 2023, with the back half coming in 2024. Season 8, which will consist of 10 episodes, is likely to follow in 2025—a while from now!—although Starz has not made any official announcements regarding a release date (or year). 

Related: Sam Heughan Gives Sneak Peek of the Start of Season 8 of 'Outlander'

While Season 7 is taking story from Gabaldon’s sixth and seventh books in the series (A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in My Bones), Season 8 will most likely be adapted from books eight and nine (Written in My Own Heart's Blood and Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone). But Gabaldon is currently working on book 10, which may or may not wrap up the love story of Jamie (Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe). So it's hard to say for sure what to expect. 

"It’s just incredible. It’s been an amazing journey," Heughan told BBC's The One Show. "But it’ll be sad to say goodbye to the ginger wig." You can say that again, Sam. And considering how far off the finale actually is, you probably will! 

Next, Everything We Know So Far About 'Outlander's 8th and Final Season

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State