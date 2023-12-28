OFFERS
Russell Wilson’s Social Media Activity Adds Intrigue to Broncos' Benching Decision

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 12:40 a.m.

Russell Wilson was benched by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday in a move that was likely financially motivated.

Unsurprisingly, Wilson doesn't seem thrilled about the Broncos’ decision to take him out of the starting lineup. The quarterback went on X, formerly known as Twitter, and began liking a few posts about the benching situation.

He liked multiple posts asserting that Wilson’s benching was a result of him not adjusting his contract, which came from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. He even liked two videos of Schultz discussing this news.

Another post Wilson liked that stood out to fans is one from an account called Fantasy Fanatics that compared Wilson and Patrick Mahomes’s statistics this season. The two quarterbacks’ stat lines appear similar, except that Mahomes has thrown 14 interceptions in contrast to Wilson’s eight.

While none of these reports are explicitly confirmed by the Broncos or Wilson, fans wonder how much truth there is to them as Wilson went on his liking spree.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: #Broncos Russell Wilson has seemingly confirmed the current situation by liking my tweet! https://t.co/5S7zCEP4yS pic.twitter.com/cF7c8sQNWP

— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 27, 2023

Wilson has $37 million salary for the 2025 season that vests in March 2024. It would also become fully guaranteed if Wilson cannot pass a physical at that time. With the stunning move, all signs point toward Denver cutting ties with Wilson during the offseason before that date in order to preserve some financial flexibility for the future.

Wilson has led the Broncos to a 7–8 record after throwing for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. 

