OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Broncos’ Benching With Blunt Message

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 5:04 a.m.

The Denver Broncos benched quarterback Russell Wilson on Wednesday due to a contract matter, and now the starter has broken his silence.

On top of the benching news, reports have come out that the Broncos will likely part ways with Wilson in the offseason after a partnership that just lasted two years.

Hours after the news dropped, Wilson posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, to update his fans. The message was short, and left fans wondering if he was hinting at his future possibly away from the Broncos organization.

“God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next,” Wilson tweeted.

God’s got me.
Looking forward to what’s next.

— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 28, 2023

Wilson had been on social media earlier in the day and his likes on X sparked some speculation about his unhappiness with how the benching unfolded.

Although nothing is for certain yet, if the Broncos opt to move on from Wilson, they’ll be stuck with $39 million of his contract next year. Additionally, if Wilson doesn’t play for the Broncos next season, it’ll mean he didn’t play a single snap under the five-year, $245 million extension he signed when joining the team, as Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame highlighted.

For now, Denver will turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State