Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Broncos’ Benching With Blunt Message
The Denver Broncos benched quarterback Russell Wilson on Wednesday due to a contract matter, and now the starter has broken his silence.
On top of the benching news, reports have come out that the Broncos will likely part ways with Wilson in the offseason after a partnership that just lasted two years.
Hours after the news dropped, Wilson posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, to update his fans. The message was short, and left fans wondering if he was hinting at his future possibly away from the Broncos organization.
“God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next,” Wilson tweeted.
God’s got me.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 28, 2023
Looking forward to what’s next.
Wilson had been on social media earlier in the day and his likes on X sparked some speculation about his unhappiness with how the benching unfolded.
Although nothing is for certain yet, if the Broncos opt to move on from Wilson, they’ll be stuck with $39 million of his contract next year. Additionally, if Wilson doesn’t play for the Broncos next season, it’ll mean he didn’t play a single snap under the five-year, $245 million extension he signed when joining the team, as Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame highlighted.
For now, Denver will turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: