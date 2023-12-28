OFFERS
NFL Week 17 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Ravens vs. Dolphins in AFC Showdown

The MMQB Staff
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 noon

It’s Week 17! After the Baltimore Ravens won last week’s battle of each conference’s best by dispatching the San Francisco 49ers, they will now face Miami Dolphins with the AFC’s top seed on the line. Over in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Detroit Lions in a game with major playoff implications.

Our staff is unanimous on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staying atop the NFC South with a win over the New Orleans Saints, but we are split over a Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings game that will last until almost New Year’s Eve midnight on the East Coast.

Here’s who is picking games this season.

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, editor
Claire Kuwana, editor

All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread.

Red squares denote upsets. 

