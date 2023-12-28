NFL Rookie Stock Watch Week 17: There’s No Stopping Puka Nacua

Rising

Nacua quickly exploded to become one of the Rams’ top targets this season.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Trevor Ruszkowski&solUSA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Not rated

Nacua continues to have one of the greatest rookie campaigns of all time. On Thursday night, the fifth-rounder helped the Rams move a step closer to the playoffs with a dominating performance, catching nine passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, Nacua has 1,327 receiving yards, ranking behind only Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown. He’s already one of the NFL’s elite receivers and worthy of All-Pro consideration.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Last week: Falling

After barely seeing the ball in Week 15, Robinson was utilized correctly last weekend—and the results unsurprisingly followed.

The Falcons beat the Colts, 29–10, and Robinson led Atlanta in both rushing and receiving yardage. The Texas product caught seven passes for 50 yards while carrying 12 times for another 72 yards. On the year, Robinson has 1,246 total yards and seven touchdowns, giving the Falcons an all-around stud.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Last week: Rising

Gibbs has been amazing for the Lions this season, and he continued to ascend in an NFC North-clinching win over the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Touching the ball 19 times, Gibbs racked up 80 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On the year, he has amassed 872 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on an obscene 5.7 yards per carry. If Detroit is going to make a run in the playoffs, Gibbs figures to be an enormous reason why.

Chris Tabor (left) has taken over as interim coach in Carolina following Frank Reich’s firing.

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon&solUSA TODAY Sports

Last week: Holding steady

Young should be thrilled despite Carolina racking up its 13th loss. The 2023 No. 1 pick threw for more than 300 yards for the first time in his career, and tossed a pair of touchdowns. He also got some chunk yardage while helping the Panthers put up 30 points.

There’s no denying this has been a brutal year for Young. His coach was fired, the offensive line is a disaster and his weaponry is spotty at best. Yet if he finishes strong against the Jaguars and Buccaneers, there’s something to build off for the future.

Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots

Last week: Not rated

Not much has gone right for the Patriots’ offense this season, but Douglas looks like a pillar to build from.

On Sunday night against the Denver Broncos, Douglas led New England with five catches and 74 receiving yards, helping to move the ball with JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Hunter Henry inactive. Most importantly, Douglas has burst and wiggle, something sorely lacking from New England’s offense in 2023.