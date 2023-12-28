OFFERS
Nets Standout Shares Wild Claim About How Often He Eats Chipotle

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 5:26 p.m.

Unusual diets in professional sports are a time-honored tradition, ranging from the conventional to outlandish.

However, Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges's food regimen is something else entirely. In a recent interview with GQ, Bridges casually revealed that he has eaten Chipotle every day since 2013.

"I eat this every day," Bridges said while holding a Chipotle bag, "and it's been about since... 2013? '14? So about 10 years?"

In that span—which encompasses more than a third of Bridges's life—the Philadelphia native has gone from high school to Villanova to the Phoenix Suns to the Nets.

“I have friends and family that [tease] me a little bit about it,” Bridges said. “It’s too fire to not have it every single time.”

The diet is clearly working for him in some form or fashion. Bridges has a pair of national championships, an All-Defensive team appearance, and four seasons tying for the league lead in games played to his name.

And what, precisely, does Bridges order from the fast-casual chain?

"I get white rice, no beans, double chicken, medium and mild salsa, corn and lettuce," he said.

