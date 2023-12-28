Mariah Carey Rocks Bouncy '90s Curls in First Outing Since Bryan Tanaka Breakup

Mariah Carey is bringing back a version of her naturally curly locks!

The "Always Be My Baby" songstress revived a staple beauty look from her '90s heyday, appearing during a recent outing rocking bouncy and voluminous wand curls.

Per usual, her tresses boasted hues of golden-honey brown and blonde throughout, as she wore the hairstyle half-up, half-down and pinned to the side with bangs, complimented by a thin headband.

In captured snapshots from Wednesday, Dec. 27, where the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer stepped out in Aspen, Colorado, she rocked an outfit as glamorous as her hair.

Carey can be seen donning a black velour sweatsuit featuring sparkly silver star appliqués. The outfit was paired with shimmery slouch socks worn over her pants legs, platform heeled boots, and a satin cropped vest. Oversized sunglasses and a large jewel necklace added a fashionable touch, completing the ensemble.

In the photos, the 54-year-old seemed in jolly spirits as she smiled wide from ear to ear, flashing her pearly whites for cameras.

ASPEN, CO - DECEMBER 27: Mariah Carey is seen shopping at Moncler on December 27, 2023 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) MEGA&solGetty Images

The sighting comes on the heels of her former beau of seven years, Bryan Tanaka, announcing the couple's split earlier this week.

"With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever," the dancer wrote in an Instagram post.

He continued: "Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

Tanaka also requested "understanding, privacy, and respect" during this "sensitive time."

The breakup is certainly not keeping the mom of two from getting all glammed up, though. The day before she was seen out and about in the snowy winter vacation destination, she glimmered while showing off her style and extreme musical success while commemorating a big career milestone in Christmas-themed photos.

