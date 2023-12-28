King Charles' Thank You Cards Following 75th Birthday Unveiled

Fans have officially gotten a peek at King Charles' birthday thank you cards for this year, after His Majesty marked his 75th trip around the sun last month.

Following his birthday on Nov. 14, the King sent out cards to thank those who helped him celebrate and sent him good wishes in honor of his big day. But this year's card is different than his usual birthday reply, as the milestone birthday called for a special folded card, similar to the one sent out for his 70th birthday.

A copy of the card, shared to X by the account @GertsReplies, showed a photo of the King alongside a sincere message that read, "I am enormously grateful to you for thinking of me on my 75th birthday and for sending me such a touching message."

"This brings you my warmest good wishes," he added, before signing his name, "Charles R."

"King Charles sends special folded cards for milestone Birthdays," the account wrote in a follow-up tweet, adding, "I received a similar reply for his 70th birthday."

This year's birthday reply also included a photo to accompany his message, though he notably chose not to use a photo from his coronation in May of this year. Instead, the King opted for a shot from The Scotland National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication which took place at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland in July.

The same X user also added another "fun fact," about this year's card, noting that it is "the first Birthday reply I have received from King Charles that was written in 1st person ('I'). All the previous replies were 3rd person, 'The Prince of Wales...'"

As we know, Charles became the King after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who served from February 1952 until her death in September 2022. Charles' eldest son, Prince William, has since been given the title Prince of Wales, with wife Kate Middleton becoming the Princess of Wales, a title that hasn't been held by any royal since the late Princess Diana.

