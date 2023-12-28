OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

King Charles' Thank You Cards Following 75th Birthday Unveiled

Carly Silva
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 7:29 p.m.

Fans have officially gotten a peek at King Charles' birthday thank you cards for this year, after His Majesty marked his 75th trip around the sun last month. 

Following his birthday on Nov. 14, the King sent out cards to thank those who helped him celebrate and sent him good wishes in honor of his big day. But this year's card is different than his usual birthday reply, as the milestone birthday called for a special folded card, similar to the one sent out for his 70th birthday. 

A copy of the card, shared to X by the account @GertsReplies, showed a photo of the King alongside a sincere message that read, "I am enormously grateful to you for thinking of me on my 75th birthday and for sending me such a touching message." 

"This brings you my warmest good wishes," he added, before signing his name, "Charles R." 

King Charles of UK's 75th Birthday Card.

"I am enormously grateful to you for thinking of me on my 75th Birthday and for sending me such a touching message.

This brings you my warmest good wishes.

Charles R"https://t.co/5tBKgSPcUk pic.twitter.com/ZDS7nY5uNZ

— Gert's Royal Replies (@GertsReplies) December 27, 2023

"King Charles sends special folded cards for milestone Birthdays," the account wrote in a follow-up tweet, adding, "I received a similar reply for his 70th birthday." 

This year's birthday reply also included a photo to accompany his message, though he notably chose not to use a photo from his coronation in May of this year. Instead, the King opted for a shot from The Scotland National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication which took place at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland in July. 

The same X user also added another "fun fact," about this year's card, noting that it is "the first Birthday reply I have received from King Charles that was written in 1st person ('I'). All the previous replies were 3rd person, 'The Prince of Wales...'" 

As we know, Charles became the King after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who served from February 1952 until her death in September 2022. Charles' eldest son, Prince William, has since been given the title Prince of Wales, with wife Kate Middleton becoming the Princess of Wales, a title that hasn't been held by any royal since the late Princess Diana

Next: How King Charles Broke From Royal Tradition With His 2023 Christmas Message

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State