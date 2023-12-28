OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Katie Couric Shares Her Grief After Death of Food Network's Bobby Rivers

Alyssa Ray
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 7:32 p.m.

Katie Couric is mourning a fellow TV personality.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, the famed American journalist took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her grief after learning of the death of Food Network star Bobby Rivers. In a short, but somber message to her followers, Couric wrote, "I am so sad to hear this. Bobby was a terrific guy and wonderfully warm, funny and smart."

Rivers, who was best known for hosting Food Network's Top 5 and VH1's Watch Bobby Rivers, passed away at the age of 70 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, per WISN.

Rivers' sister Betsy also shared the news, writing on Facebook, “Bobby passed away last night and is no longer in any pain.” It's said she did not elaborate on a cause of death.

Couric isn't the only one to pay tribute to Rivers following the news of his death. In fact, TCM penned a poignant note for Rivers, who they called a "trailblazing television personality."

"An enthusiastic and knowledgeable film fan at heart," the note continued for Rivers, who was notably Milwaukee's first Black film critic on television, "we will miss him sharing his love of the classics with the #TCMParty community and his thoughtful essays on his blog."

The View's Whoopi Goldberg also penned a touching tribute, noting, "All hail this pioneer Bobby Rivers…He brought SO much to the table. R I P Bobby."

Stephen Whitty added, “Bobby was a very funny, very knowledgeable journalist, and a tireless advocate for more diversity, particularly in the classic film world. (His piece on race and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ was a keeper.)”

Next: Remembering the Stars and Legends We've Lost In 2023

