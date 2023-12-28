Jon Hamm Leads New Adult Animation Series on FOX

FOX is welcoming another adult animated comedy to its lineup with Grimsburg. The cartoon stars Jon Hamm as Detective Marvin Flute, a guy who’s solved every mystery that’s come his way except for how to be a good family man. When Flute returns to his fictional home-town of Grimsburg to crack a case, he also learns whether he can redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving and their eccentric son he virtually abandoned.

Read on for everything we know about Grimsburg, including its cast and release date.

Is Jon Hamm in Grimsburg?

Indeed! Jon Hamm is the star of the show, voicing lead character Detective Marvin Flute. On top of that, Hamm is an executive producer on the series.

Show creators Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel will be making their series debut with Grimsburg and will also serve as co-executive producers alongside Hamm, Connie Tavel, Chadd Gindin, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady. Gindin will act as showrunner for the first season of the series.

Related: Jennifer Aniston Makes Candid Confession About Filming Steamy Scenes With Jon Hamm on 'The Morning Show'

Who is cast in Grimsburg?

Jon Hamm as Detective Marvin Flute

Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Marvin’s ex-wife

Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Marvin’s son

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos/Mr. Flesh

Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers

Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang

Actors like Christina Hendricks, Wendie Malick, Sam Richardson, Chris Parnell, Rosie Perez, Patton Oswalt, Amy Sedaris, Jim Rash and Matt Jones have all been linked to the series in reports online, making the cast and potential guest cast for Grimsburg one of the most exciting aspects of the forthcoming animated sitcom.

Related: From 'Mad Men' to Madly In Love! Meet the Jon Hamm’s New Wife, Anna Osceola

What is the release date for Grimsburg?

FOX will utilize its NFL double header on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 to launch Grimsburg as part of its animated block directly after the football event. The show will then premiere in its regular time slot on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Is there a Grimsburg Season 2?

There sure is. The show has so much wind at its back that it's already been renewed for a second season ahead of its first season premiere!

Is there a trailer for Grimsburg?

Yes, FOX has released a trailer for Grimsburg, introducing viewers to the town of Grimsburg itself as well as to Detective Marvin Flute, the self-proclaimed “world’s most smartest detective.” We see Detective Flute get reinstated as a detective and a bit of his interaction with ex-wife Harmony, who declares “Everywhere you go, crime follows.”

The trailer touts that Jon Hamm will be starring in a “role Jon Hamm was born to be animated to play.” Consider us intrigued!

How to watch Grimsburg

Grimsburg will premiere on FOX on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, following an NFL double header. The show will then premiere in its time period (Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET) on Feb. 18. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Next, FOX Reveals Winter Premiere Dates for 2024