OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Jalen Milroe Says He Got ‘Last Laugh’ on Ex-Alabama, NFL Coach Who Said He Shouldn’t Play QB

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 7:32 p.m.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe revealed ahead of Monday’s Rose Bowl matchup vs. Michigan that he almost didn’t stick with the quarterback position because of his former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

While Milroe was backing up Bryce Young for the Crimson Tide during the 2021 and ‘22 seasons, O’Brien thought Milroe should try out some other positions on the team. Milroe didn’t follow O’Brien’s advice, obviously, but instead used it as motivation to improve his game.

“All my life, even when I was in college,” Milroe said, via On3. “My old offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, told me I shouldn’t play quarterback. There’s a lot of things I can have motivation on, and that’s something I have motivation from.

“How would you feel if I told you you sucked? That’s exactly how I felt,” Milroe continued. “The biggest thing for me was be true to myself and stay the same. Nothing changed about me. The only thing that changed about me was I had an opportunity and I seized it. For me, the biggest thing was just stay true to myself and have a bigger purpose than anyone on the field.”

In his first year as the Crimson Tide’s starter, Milroe threw for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions for a 65.5% completion rate. He’s also rushed for 12 more scores. O’Brien left the program after the 2022 season and now works as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State