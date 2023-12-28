Jalen Milroe Says He Got ‘Last Laugh’ on Ex-Alabama, NFL Coach Who Said He Shouldn’t Play QB

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe revealed ahead of Monday’s Rose Bowl matchup vs. Michigan that he almost didn’t stick with the quarterback position because of his former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

While Milroe was backing up Bryce Young for the Crimson Tide during the 2021 and ‘22 seasons, O’Brien thought Milroe should try out some other positions on the team. Milroe didn’t follow O’Brien’s advice, obviously, but instead used it as motivation to improve his game.

“All my life, even when I was in college,” Milroe said, via On3. “My old offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, told me I shouldn’t play quarterback. There’s a lot of things I can have motivation on, and that’s something I have motivation from.

“How would you feel if I told you you sucked? That’s exactly how I felt,” Milroe continued. “The biggest thing for me was be true to myself and stay the same. Nothing changed about me. The only thing that changed about me was I had an opportunity and I seized it. For me, the biggest thing was just stay true to myself and have a bigger purpose than anyone on the field.”

In his first year as the Crimson Tide’s starter, Milroe threw for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions for a 65.5% completion rate. He’s also rushed for 12 more scores. O’Brien left the program after the 2022 season and now works as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator.