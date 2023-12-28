OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 28
Illinois Men’s Basketball Suspends Terrence Shannon Jr. Following Rape Charge

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 7:45 p.m.

The University of Illinois men’s basketball program has suspended star wing Terrence Shannon Jr., effective immediately, after an arrest warrant was issued for Shannon on a rape charge.

“On Wednesday, the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for the arrest of Terrence Shannon Jr.,” the release said. “Per policy, the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA) has suspended Shannon from all team activities, effective immediately.”

Full release on @IlliniMBB suspension of Terrence Shannon Jr.: pic.twitter.com/ysR5ZnYNdz

— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) December 28, 2023

The release from the school said that the rape charge stems from an alleged incident when Shannon visited Lawrence, Kans. to attend the Illinois-Kansas football game on Sept. 8 as a spectator. He traveled to Lawrence on Thursday and turned himself in to authorities and posted bail before returning to Champaign.

Shannon has been one of the best players in college basketball this season, averaging a team-high 21.7 points per game. 

The No. 11 Illini are back on the floor to face Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday night.

