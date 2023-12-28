Hannah Waddingham Fiercely Defends 'Inspiring' Tom Cruise

Ahead of her debut in the Mission: Impossible franchise in 2025 with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, Hannah Waddingham gave co-star Tom Cruise high praise, calling out people who criticize the popular actor.

While appearing as a guest on James Martin's Saturday Morning, a British cooking show, Waddingham discussed her resume of roles, including her upcoming projects.

The host quickly brought up Cruise, leading Waddingham to reply, "I have to say, I've got a real problem with anyone that goes at him now."

She went on, detailing the five days she spent "intensely" acting with Cruise on the set of Mission: Impossible 8, describing it as "no fineries, all of us mucking in for five days."

"He is, without doubt, one of the most lovely and encouraging, positive, inspiring human beings I've ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous?" Waddingham said, before adding, "I have no time for anyone saying anything about him."

Waddingham also noted that she has to do a little more shooting with Cruise for the upcoming spy film, saying that there is still a "main scene" left to do.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two currently has a release date of May 23, 2025. It was initially set for August 5, 2022, but due to the pandemic and other factors, it faced multiple delays. The previous movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, came out this past summer, on July 12, to great success.

As of writing, no details about Waddingham's role in the film franchise have been revealed, including her character's name and if she will be an ally or antagonist to Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

But Waddingham revealed in her interview that the two filmed on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft, hinting that she might be connected to the military or navy in some way.

Next: He's a Maverick, for Sure! We Ranked the 25 Best Tom Cruise Movies of All Time